May 15, 2025
Shaw Local
DeKalb-area youth invited to summer program for disability awareness

RAMP accepting Summer Youth Leadership Initiative applications

By Shaw Local News Network

RAMP Disability Resources and Services will host a Summer Youth Leadership Initiative for disabled youth ages 16 to 22 to build self-advocacy and leadership skills.

The program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8, 15 and 22 at RAMP’s Rockford office, 202 Market St.

Attendees will learn about self-advocacy and leadership, ableism and language, civic engagement and disability, and understanding the American with Disabilities Act. The program also features a $100 stipend, networking opportunities, a T-shirt and lunch.

The application deadline is June 20. To apply, call 779-774-1020 or email jwexell@rampcil.org.

RAMP is a United Way member agency that aims to build an inclusive community to encourage individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. RAMP also services DeKalb County.

