Food exhibit gets nod for DeKalb County History Center

Food: Gathering Around the Table”, an exhibit hosted by DeKalb County History Center in collaboration with the Smithsonian, received an Award of Excellence from the Illinois Association of Museums. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center recently received an Award of Excellence from the Illinois Association of Museums.

The award was presented at the association’s annual award ceremony. The history center was recognized for its “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

“We are honored to have the ‘Food’ exhibit appreciated by our peers as an inspirational program in DeKalb County, especially being recognized for the level of collaboration that was key to the exhibit’s creation,” center executive director Michelle Donahoe said. “This project was truly a partnership ranging from history groups, to area nonprofits, restaurant owners, farmer’s markets and to local libraries.”

The ceremony honors museums across the state for their hard work, creativity, and arts and humanities dedication.

“This exhibit approached food from many different angles, including home cooking, local restaurants, and even charity events and organizations,” awards committee chair Debbie Fandrei said. “Judges appreciated the scope of the exhibit, as well as the effort to include an array of communities and community organizations in the county. The station where guests could add their own food memories was especially effective.”

The exhibit runs through 2025.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or the history center.