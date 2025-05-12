May 12, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

DeKalb library to host Camelot Care Centers information booth May 20

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Camelot Care Centers information booth for residents to learn about its various services.

The booth will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information on how to become a licensed foster parent, therapeutic mentoring, case management, in-home counseling foster parent support and training, and telepsychiatry access. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Have a Question about this article?