DeKalb library to host Camelot Care Centers information booth May 20

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Camelot Care Centers information booth for residents to learn about its various services.

The booth will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information on how to become a licensed foster parent, therapeutic mentoring, case management, in-home counseling foster parent support and training, and telepsychiatry access. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.