Tickets available next week for Sept. 24 Sheen beatification

Tickets for the Fulton Sheen beatification in St. Louis will be available the week of June 22, the Diocese of Peoria announced Thursday. (AP file)

Tickets for the Fulton Sheen beatification in St. Louis will be available the week of June 22, the Diocese of Peoria announced Thursday.

El Paso-born Sheen (1895-1979) is one step short of sainthood. Sheen was arguably America’s first televangelist, remembered as host of TV’s “Life is Worth Living,” broadcast from 1952-57, after many years’ preaching on radio.

The next step in Sheen’s canonization process is beatification. Sheen will be beatified Sept. 24 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

“It is with profound joy and gratitude that I share that tickets for the Mass of Beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen,” Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka said in a Thursday news reelase, “as well as many of the events surrounding this historic celebration, will become available during the week of June 22, 2026, through the Archbishop Fulton Sheen Foundation website at celebratesheen.com.”

Sheen will be the first American beatified by Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native who approved the beatification earlier this year.

Tylka further noted the dome will open early Sept. 24 for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Eucharistic Adoration, “providing pilgrims with an opportunity to prepare spiritually for this sacred celebration.”

“Beginning later that morning, a special pre-Beatification program will feature a variety of Catholic speakers and musicians,” Tylka said. “While the Beatification Mass will be the centerpiece of these celebrations, it is only one part of what I hope will be a transformative pilgrimage experience for countless people.”

Tylka further urged pilgrims to watch for a series of programs Sept. 15–26.