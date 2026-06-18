Woodstock company behind Obama Center basketball court

Woodstock-based Floors Incorporated did the floor at this basketball court at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which opened in June 2026. (Photo provided by Floors Incorporated)

People who play on the basketball court at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center are enjoying the product of a Woodstock company.

Woodstock-based Floors Incorporated was tapped to build the court at the presidential museum of former President Barack Obama, which debuted Thursday on the South Side of Chicago.

The basketball court is part of the 60,000-square-foot athletic and events space Home Court at the Obama Center, according to its website.

Dave Byrnes, the owner of Floors Incorporated, said Obama played on a court the company installed at a private athletic facility on the West Side of Chicago on Election Day 2008, when he was elected to his first term. Obama also played basketball on Election Day in 2012 and 2016.

The floor is unique compared to other courts because it is quiet and resilient, Byrnes said. The subfloor is unique, but the top is maple.

Woodstock-based Floors Incorporated did the floor at this basketball court at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which opened in June 2026. (Photo provided by Floors Incorporated)

Byrnes said Floors Incorporated was picked about a year and a half to two years ago to install the floor at the Obama Center. The whole company was very excited about the opportunity, he said.

It was “quite a unique experience,” and the project had a “certain appeal.” The team at the company understood what Obama did and was excited to work on a site that is going to be in Chicago forever, Byrnes said.

The floor had to be done by Dec. 15, 2025, Byrnes said. He has been there a few times since then. But he hasn’t played on the court.

“I’m past that,” he said.

Floors Incorporated typically works with athletic floors. Byrnes said his company did the floor at the Advocate Center, the Chicago Bulls’ training facility, about 10 years ago. The company also just finished the stage floor at Ravinia, the outdoor music venue in Highland Park, and also works with a lot of schools.

The business has been in operation for 49 years, Byrnes said, based in Woodstock the whole time.

The Obama Center opens to the general public on Juneteenth, which is Friday.