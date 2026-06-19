Ribbit-ing stories: Geneva children’s author has book signing for latest in ‘Finn the Frog’ series

Local Geneva author Ron Keres is hosting a pre-release book signing of his latest in the "Finn the Frog" series on June 20 in Geneva. (Photo Provided By Ron Keres)

Sometimes the cure to boredom is realizing how boring being bored is.

Local Geneva children’s author Ron Keres is debuting his latest, “This Book is Boring!” during a prerelease book signing.

Keres will tell the inspiration behind his next installment in the “Finn the Frog” collection from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble in the Geneva Commons. The book is officially released nationwide July 7.

“This Book is Boring!” is crafted to inspire children ages 3 to 7.

Keres said the story’s humor, interactive spirit, and social-emotional lesson are designed to keep young minds engaged and it’s perfect for bedtime reading, classroom read-alouds and fun family story time.

In the story, the amiable anthropomorphic amphibian is determined to cure his boredom – he tries sports, dancing, riddles, games – but to no avail. Through the eyes of Finn, each young reader is compelled to use creativity to end the eternal ennui.

“I wrote this book for every parent who’s heard their child say, ‘I’m bored,’ despite having countless opportunities for fun right in front of them,” Keres said. “The story encourages kids to use their imagination and creativity, showing that boredom often has less to do with what’s available and more to do with how we choose to engage with the world around us.”

Keres said the story has laugh-out-loud moments and encouraged reader participation, saying Finn’s adventures deliver a “gentle message that many parents will appreciate.”

The author previously said he loves events like book signings because he gets to share his love of reading with the community and provide insight into the creative process.

During the appearance, Keres will read from the book, sign copies and meet families who may be longtime supporters of the series or first-timers.

All of Keres’ books are illustrated by the “whimsical” artist Arthur Lin from San Francisco.

Other books in the series following Finn’s adventures include, “This Book Is Perfect!” “This Book Is On Fire!” “This Book Is A Mistake!” “This Book Stinks!” and “This Book Is Viral!” Keres is also the author of “The Scariest Story You’ve Ever Heard.”

Keres also gives regular presentations at local area schools designed to inspire children to read, write and use their imaginations through his interactive author programs.

You can learn more Keres and his collection of published books by visiting, ronkeres.com/.