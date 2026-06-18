Morrison-Rockwood State Park to be closed to visitors June 23-24

A view of Lake Carlton at Morrison-Rockwood State Park in rural Morrison on Friday, June 7, 2024. (Charlene Bielema)

Morrison-Rockwood State Park in Whiteside County will be closed to the public June 23 and 24 while staff apply aquatic herbicide treatment at Lake Carlton.

A news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources indicates the treatment will focus on eliminating invasive vegetation and will improve water recreation for anglers, boaters and kayakers. Removing invasive species will improve fish habitat and increase lake access for bank fishing, according to the release.

Public access to the park will be restricted during this time, and camping will not be available. For additional information, contact the site office at 815-772-4708.

Morrison-Rockwood State Park is located at 18750 Lake Road in Morrison. The park attracts more than 400,000 visitors annually for activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, hiking and horseback riding.