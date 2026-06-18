Bourbonnais Friendship Festival returns for 51st year

Attendees watch the fireworks show over the carnival during the 2023 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Village of Bourbonnais kicks off its 51st annual Friendship Festival on Wednesday, June 24, through Sunday, June 28, at The Grove at Goselin Park.

This year’s theme, “We the People Celebrate America,” marks the nation’s 250th birthday.

The five-day festival features carnival rides, live entertainment, a 5K run/walk, fishing derby, fireworks, and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s annual fish fry fundraiser.

Presale ticket sheets (22 tickets for $20) are available now at local Bourbonnais banks while supplies last.

Road Closures

Beginning Sunday, June 21, William R. Latham Sr. Drive will close from Main Street NW south toward Stratford Drive East, and Plum Creek Drive will close from William R. Latham Sr. Drive to Briarcliff Lane. Both roads will reopen by Monday, June 29. The Briarcliff Professional Center remains open.

2026 Event Closure Map (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

On Sunday, June 28, the Grand Parade will close University Avenue from Ward Field to S. Main Street, S. Main Street from University Avenue to Main Street NW, and Main Street NW from S. Main Street to William R. Latham Sr. Drive from approximately 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2026 Grand Parade Closure Map (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

CARNIVAL RIDE HOURS

Wednesday, June 24, 5:00 pm – Opens (Friends Night Special: Two people ride for the price of one)

Thursday, June 25, 5:00 pm – Opens

Friday, June 26, 5:00 pm – Opens

Saturday, June 27, 12:00 pm – Opens 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Family Day (all rides one ticket) 5:00 pm – Regular pricing resumes

Sunday, June 28, 12:00 pm – Opens

For the full event schedule, visit www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.