Bourbonnais Friendship Festival returns for 51st year

The Village of Bourbonnais kicks off its 51st annual Friendship Festival on Wednesday, June 24, through Sunday, June 28, at The Grove at Goselin Park.
This year’s theme, “We the People Celebrate America,” marks the nation’s 250th birthday.
The five-day festival features carnival rides, live entertainment, a 5K run/walk, fishing derby, fireworks, and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s annual fish fry fundraiser.
Presale ticket sheets (22 tickets for $20) are available now at local Bourbonnais banks while supplies last.
Road Closures
Beginning Sunday, June 21, William R. Latham Sr. Drive will close from Main Street NW south toward Stratford Drive East, and Plum Creek Drive will close from William R. Latham Sr. Drive to Briarcliff Lane. Both roads will reopen by Monday, June 29. The Briarcliff Professional Center remains open.
On Sunday, June 28, the Grand Parade will close University Avenue from Ward Field to S. Main Street, S. Main Street from University Avenue to Main Street NW, and Main Street NW from S. Main Street to William R. Latham Sr. Drive from approximately 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CARNIVAL RIDE HOURS
Wednesday, June 24, 5:00 pm – Opens (Friends Night Special: Two people ride for the price of one)
Thursday, June 25, 5:00 pm – Opens
Friday, June 26, 5:00 pm – Opens
Saturday, June 27, 12:00 pm – Opens 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Family Day (all rides one ticket) 5:00 pm – Regular pricing resumes
Sunday, June 28, 12:00 pm – Opens
For the full event schedule, visit www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.