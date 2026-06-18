Streator approves golf carts, non-highway vehicles

Following months of discussion, Streator City Council approved non-highway vehicles, like golf carts, to be on certain city streets during their meeting on Wednesday night.

Since early discussions dating all the way back to January, several changes were made to try and simplify the ordinance as much as possible before eventually putting it to a vote.

Under the latest draft, recreational off-highway vehicles are allowed on streets with posted speed limits of 35 mph or lower. The ordinance would not allow the vehicles on Routes 18 or 23.

According to city documents, owners would be required to have annual permits through the city, carry liability insurance and have their vehicles inspected by approved mechanics. Required equipment would include headlights, brake lights, turn signals and seat belts for each passenger.

Registration stickers for approved vehicles have already been ordered and letters have been sent to local mechanics interested in performing vehicle inspections.

Also, the proposed permit fee would be $150 for city residents and $200 for non-residents.

The ordinance will officially be in effect on July 1 and maps are expected to be released to the public.