DeKalb County museums participating in summer museum program

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center, the Ellwood House Museum, and the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will participate in the Blue Star Museums program for the summer.

The program will be from May 17 through Sept. 1.

The program offers active-duty U.S. military personnel and five family members free admission to museums. The museums’ goal is to show military families appreciation and connect the families to local history. Blue Star Museums program members must present a Geneva Convention common access card.

The Blue Star Museums program is a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and nationwide museums.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org, ellwoodhouse.org, arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums or gliddenhomestead.org.