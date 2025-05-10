Sycamore leaders provide updates on 2024, goals for future

City leaders from Sycamore’s schools, business community and city government gather on Wednesday, May 6, 2025, at the Sycamore Community Foundation building to provide dozens of area residents with updates on goals for the city and ongoing initiatives. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – City leaders from Sycamore’s schools, parks, business community and city government gathered this week to provide residents with updates on goals for the city and ongoing initiatives.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce convened its annual State of the Community Address Wednesday at the DeKalb County Community Foundation Freight Room. The event brought together more than 75 local leaders, business professionals, and residents to discuss the community’s achievements, ongoing challenges, and future initiatives.

“This annual gathering showcases the strength of collaboration and the shared commitment of our community leaders to move Sycamore forward,” Rose Treml, executive director of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “It’s inspiring to see so many partners working together to ensure a vibrant future for our residents and businesses.”

Panelist included: Sycamore Public Library Executive Director Kim Halsey; Sycamore School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder; Sycamore Park District Executive Director Joelle Bailey; Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall; Interim DeKalb County Administrator Derek Hiland; and DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation’s Economic Development Specialist Andrea Van Drew.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall speaks to a crowd on Wednesday, May 6, 2025, at the Sycamore Community Foundation building to provide dozens of area residents with updates on goals for the city and ongoing initiatives. The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Community event. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

Each panelist provided insights into their respective organizations, highlighting 2024 accomplishments and outlining goals for the future, according to a news release. Topics ranged from educational advancements and public library initiatives to city planning and economic development strategies.

The event underscored the importance of community partnerships in driving Sycamore’s continued growth and prosperity.

Staff with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce extended their gratitude to all participants and attendees for contributing to a meaningful dialogue about the community’s direction. The Chamber also extended thanks to event sponsors Meta, C.E.S. inc, and Heartland Bank and Trust Company.

For more information about the Chamber’s programs and events, visit sycamorechamber.com.