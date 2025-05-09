Outgoing DeKalb school board members bid farewell

Board Secretary Ariel Owens gives her final remarks May 6, 2025, during the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – In her exit speech this week, outgoing DeKalb School Board President Deyci Ramirez touted what she called her commitment to equity, access and accountability.

She spoke about her belief that every student in the district deserves a high quality education in their own neighborhood school.

“Every decision I made at this table was with you in mind,” Ramirez said of students.

It’s something that has not gone unnoticed by her colleagues in DeKalb School District 428.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez heaped praise on Ramirez, saying she is appreciative of what she’s done for the district.

“I feel that your passion and energy, in being at almost every committee meeting and every session that we could hold, you have been there for us on behalf of children and spoken on their behalf and their families,” Garcia-Sanchez said to Ramirez. “On top of that, you have your own student here in our district. So, you were at a lot of our games, a lot of our functions. I know she is excited to have a mom back full-time.”

Ramirez was first elected in 2021 – alongside Ariel Owens and Amanda Harness – and decided not to seek reelection to another term. Board member Fred Davis, who had been appointed to fill a two-year unexpired term, also decided not to seek reelection. At the May 6 board meeting, newcomers Nick Atwood, Kristin Bailey, Jose Jaques and Mark Charvat were sworn in and seated.

In her final prepared remarks, Owens expressed appreciation to the community for allowing her the opportunity to serve.

“I am so grateful for what we have accomplished as a board and for the work that was done with former board members,” Owens said.

Garcia-Sanchez commended Owens for her service to the district.

“You have this quiet powerfulness,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “You may not speak all the time, but when you do, watch out. I really appreciate the fact that you have been very thoughtful and very conserved in how you choose your words. We hope that you will continue to help us inspire the youth of this district and continue to inspire other greatness in the work that you do.”

Owens said she wanted to share some advice for the new board members to take into consideration.

“I encourage and I challenge you to enter this role with an open mind, compassionate heart and a willingness to collaborate,” Owens said.