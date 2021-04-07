Here are the complete 2021 election results so far in DeKalb County

Election judge Steve Nemeth registers Peyton Greene to vote prior to casting her ballot Tuesday at the polling place inside the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Here are the election results for competitive races across DeKalb County as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. An asterisk indicates who is leading in the race.

[ DeKalb County reports 14.59% voter turnout April 6, slightly higher than 2019 Consolidated Election ]

Election results are not final. Ballot results will be certified in two weeks by the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, which also reported Tuesday there remain 136 outstanding vote-by-mail ballots yet to be counted. Mail-in ballots can still be counted if they were postmarked by April 6.

[ Photos: City of DeKalb candidates gather on election night ]

[ Photos: Voters cast their ballot in DeKalb ]

MUNICIPAL RACES:

CITY OF DEKALB

Mayor

*Cohen Barnes - 62.38% or 2,391 votes

Carolyn Morris - 37.62% or 1,442 votes

City Clerk

*Sasha Cohen - 82.27% or 2,273 votes

Write-in - 17.73% or 490 votes

City Council

Ward 2

*Barb Larson - 45.81% or 415 votes

JJ Wett - 32.89% or 298 votes

Wesley W. Hoadley - 21.3% or 193 votes

Ward 4

*Gregory Perkins - 50.34% or 296 votes

Matthew R. Keys - 49.66% or 292 votes

Ward 6

*Mike Verbic - 100% or 155 votes

City of DeKalb Advisory Referendum (on backyard chicken proposition)

*No - 53.94% or 1,970 votes

Yes - 46.06% or 1,682 votes

DeKalb District 428 Board of Education (Vote for 3)

*Amanda Harness - 23.12% or 2,517 votes

*Ariel Owens - 20.39% or 2,220 votes

*Deyci Ramirez - 20.05% or 2,183 votes

Jose Jaques - 19.05% or 2,074 votes

Anthony Martin - 17.4% or 1,894 votes

DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)

*Patrick E. Fagan - 24.01% or 1,316 votes

*Joel C. French - 19.92% or 1,092 votes

David J. Castro - 18.97% or 1,040 votes

Douglas J. Eaton - 14.78% or 810 votes

Daniel E. Woltzen - 11.75% or 644 votes

Michael “Cornbread” Zasada - 10.58% or 580 votes

CITY OF SYCAMORE

Mayor

*Steve Braser - 81.23% or 779 votes

Adam J. Benn - 18.77% or 180 votes

City Clerk

*Mary Kalk - 100% or 871 votes

City Council

Ward 1

*Alan Bauer - 100% or 213 votes

Ward 2

*Pete Paulsen - 65.24% or 137 votes

Mike Rodriguez - 34.76% or 73 votes

Ward 3

*Jeff Fischer - 100% or 233 votes

Ward 4

*Virginia Sherrod - 100% or 214 votes

Sycamore School District 427 Board of Education (vote for 4)

*Eric N. Jones - 45.3% or 920 votes

*James Chyllo - 38.65% or 785 votes

*Write-in - 16.06% or 326 votes

Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)

*Ted Strack - 51.55% or 788 votes

*Denise Ackmann - 48.46% or 741 votes

CITY OF GENOA

Mayor

*Jonathon Brust - 58% or 395 votes

Dennis De Guido - 42% or 286 votes

City Clerk

*Kendra Braheny - 100% or 567 votes

City Council

Ward 1

*Christopher Pulley - 59.41% or 101 votes

Benjamin Britz - 40.59% or 69 votes

Ward 2

No candidate filed

Ward 3

Courtney Winter - 100% or 146 votes

Ward 4

Katie Lang - 100% or 162 votes

Genoa School District 424 Board of Education (Vote for 4)

*Matthew Frank Krueger - 19.54% or 683 votes

*Lisa M. Havener - 17.62% or 616 votes

*Kristy Dalton 0 17.22% or 602 votes

*Gordie Leahy - 16.85% or 589 votes

Max (Jake) Wesner - 15.36% or 537 votes

David J. Cleveland - 13.42% or 469 votes

Genoa Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 3)

*Cori Ritchie - 37.74% or 474 votes

*Mike Franckowiak - 34.16% or 429 votes

*Antonio Amaya - 28.11% or 353 votes

Genoa Public Library District

Seat 1

*Donna Bradshaw - 95.75% or 586 votes

Write-in - 4.25% or 26 votes

Seat 2

No candidate filed

Seat 3

No candidate filed

Genoa

TOWN OF CORTLAND

Mayor

*Mark Pietrowski Jr. - 53.93% or 309 votes

Douglas Corson - 23.91% or 137 votes

Charmaine Fioretto - 22.16% or 127 votes

Town Clerk

*Cheryl “Cookie” Aldis - 100% or 465 votes

Town Trustee (Vote for 3)

*Randi Olson - 25.76% or 313 votes

*Michael Siewierski - 23.21% or 282 votes

*Jim Walker - 19.75% or 240 votes

Laura Robinson - 19.75% or 240 votes

Rick Robins - 11.52% or 140 votes

DEKALB TOWNSHIP

Supervisor

*Mary Hess - 75.2% or 2,365 votes

Write-in - 24.8% or 780 votes

CITY OF SANDWICH

Mayor

*Todd K. Latham - 53.08% or 534 votes

Richard W. Robinson - 39.56% or 398 votes

James McMaster - 7.36% or 74 votes

City Clerk

Denise Ii - 100% or 834 votes

City Council

Ward 1

*Bill Littlebrant - 53.66% or 205 votes

Kacey Slusher - 46.34% or 177 votes

Ward 2

Rebecca Johnson - 100% or 198 votes

Ward 3

No candidate filed

Ward 4

Rick Whitecotton - 100% or 126 votes

Sandwich School District 430 Board of Education (Vote for 3)

*Erik D. Englehart - 37.83% or 793 votes

*LeRoy Schroeder - 32.2% or 675 votes

*John Morse - 29.96% or 628 votes

Sandwich Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 3)

*Shaun Legge - 54.9% or 633 votes

*Clinton Harris - 45.1% or 520 votes

VILLAGE OF HINCKLEY

Village President

No candidate filed

Village Trustee (Vote for 3)

Michael D. Constant - 51.16% or 110 votes

Hinckley Public Library District (Vote for 3)

*Carol Kohler - 35.31% or 173 votes

*Karen S. Yaggie - 33.67% or 165 votes

*Thomas Lang - 31.02% or 152 votes

Walter Rainford - 48.84% or 105 votes

Hinckley-Big Rock School District Board of Education (Vote for 4)

*Gregory Pritchard - 22.94% or 173 votes

*Debra Winkle - 22.02% or 166 votes

*Donald “Jack” Haines - 20.16% or 152 votes

*Darrin S. Gengler - 17.77% or 134 votes

Eric R. Wackerlin - 17.11% or 129 votes