Here are the complete 2021 election results so far in DeKalb County

Here are the election results for competitive races across DeKalb County as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. An asterisk indicates who is leading in the race.
[ DeKalb County reports 14.59% voter turnout April 6, slightly higher than 2019 Consolidated Election ]
Election results are not final. Ballot results will be certified in two weeks by the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, which also reported Tuesday there remain 136 outstanding vote-by-mail ballots yet to be counted. Mail-in ballots can still be counted if they were postmarked by April 6.
[ Photos: City of DeKalb candidates gather on election night ]
[ Photos: Voters cast their ballot in DeKalb ]
MUNICIPAL RACES:
CITY OF DEKALB
Mayor
*Cohen Barnes - 62.38% or 2,391 votes
Carolyn Morris - 37.62% or 1,442 votes
City Clerk
*Sasha Cohen - 82.27% or 2,273 votes
Write-in - 17.73% or 490 votes
City Council
Ward 2
*Barb Larson - 45.81% or 415 votes
JJ Wett - 32.89% or 298 votes
Wesley W. Hoadley - 21.3% or 193 votes
Ward 4
*Gregory Perkins - 50.34% or 296 votes
Matthew R. Keys - 49.66% or 292 votes
Ward 6
*Mike Verbic - 100% or 155 votes
City of DeKalb Advisory Referendum (on backyard chicken proposition)
*No - 53.94% or 1,970 votes
Yes - 46.06% or 1,682 votes
DeKalb District 428 Board of Education (Vote for 3)
*Amanda Harness - 23.12% or 2,517 votes
*Ariel Owens - 20.39% or 2,220 votes
*Deyci Ramirez - 20.05% or 2,183 votes
Jose Jaques - 19.05% or 2,074 votes
Anthony Martin - 17.4% or 1,894 votes
DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)
*Patrick E. Fagan - 24.01% or 1,316 votes
*Joel C. French - 19.92% or 1,092 votes
David J. Castro - 18.97% or 1,040 votes
Douglas J. Eaton - 14.78% or 810 votes
Daniel E. Woltzen - 11.75% or 644 votes
Michael “Cornbread” Zasada - 10.58% or 580 votes
CITY OF SYCAMORE
Mayor
*Steve Braser - 81.23% or 779 votes
Adam J. Benn - 18.77% or 180 votes
City Clerk
*Mary Kalk - 100% or 871 votes
City Council
Ward 1
*Alan Bauer - 100% or 213 votes
Ward 2
*Pete Paulsen - 65.24% or 137 votes
Mike Rodriguez - 34.76% or 73 votes
Ward 3
*Jeff Fischer - 100% or 233 votes
Ward 4
*Virginia Sherrod - 100% or 214 votes
Sycamore School District 427 Board of Education (vote for 4)
*Eric N. Jones - 45.3% or 920 votes
*James Chyllo - 38.65% or 785 votes
*Write-in - 16.06% or 326 votes
Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 2)
*Ted Strack - 51.55% or 788 votes
*Denise Ackmann - 48.46% or 741 votes
CITY OF GENOA
Mayor
*Jonathon Brust - 58% or 395 votes
Dennis De Guido - 42% or 286 votes
City Clerk
*Kendra Braheny - 100% or 567 votes
City Council
Ward 1
*Christopher Pulley - 59.41% or 101 votes
Benjamin Britz - 40.59% or 69 votes
Ward 2
No candidate filed
Ward 3
Courtney Winter - 100% or 146 votes
Ward 4
Katie Lang - 100% or 162 votes
Genoa School District 424 Board of Education (Vote for 4)
*Matthew Frank Krueger - 19.54% or 683 votes
*Lisa M. Havener - 17.62% or 616 votes
*Kristy Dalton 0 17.22% or 602 votes
*Gordie Leahy - 16.85% or 589 votes
Max (Jake) Wesner - 15.36% or 537 votes
David J. Cleveland - 13.42% or 469 votes
Genoa Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 3)
*Cori Ritchie - 37.74% or 474 votes
*Mike Franckowiak - 34.16% or 429 votes
*Antonio Amaya - 28.11% or 353 votes
Genoa Public Library District
Seat 1
*Donna Bradshaw - 95.75% or 586 votes
Write-in - 4.25% or 26 votes
Seat 2
No candidate filed
Seat 3
No candidate filed
No candidate filed
Genoa
TOWN OF CORTLAND
Mayor
*Mark Pietrowski Jr. - 53.93% or 309 votes
Douglas Corson - 23.91% or 137 votes
Charmaine Fioretto - 22.16% or 127 votes
Town Clerk
*Cheryl “Cookie” Aldis - 100% or 465 votes
Town Trustee (Vote for 3)
*Randi Olson - 25.76% or 313 votes
*Michael Siewierski - 23.21% or 282 votes
*Jim Walker - 19.75% or 240 votes
Laura Robinson - 19.75% or 240 votes
Rick Robins - 11.52% or 140 votes
DEKALB TOWNSHIP
Supervisor
*Mary Hess - 75.2% or 2,365 votes
Write-in - 24.8% or 780 votes
CITY OF SANDWICH
Mayor
*Todd K. Latham - 53.08% or 534 votes
Richard W. Robinson - 39.56% or 398 votes
James McMaster - 7.36% or 74 votes
City Clerk
Denise Ii - 100% or 834 votes
City Council
Ward 1
*Bill Littlebrant - 53.66% or 205 votes
Kacey Slusher - 46.34% or 177 votes
Ward 2
Rebecca Johnson - 100% or 198 votes
Ward 3
No candidate filed
Ward 4
Rick Whitecotton - 100% or 126 votes
Sandwich School District 430 Board of Education (Vote for 3)
*Erik D. Englehart - 37.83% or 793 votes
*LeRoy Schroeder - 32.2% or 675 votes
*John Morse - 29.96% or 628 votes
Sandwich Park District Board of Commissioners (Vote for 3)
*Shaun Legge - 54.9% or 633 votes
*Clinton Harris - 45.1% or 520 votes
VILLAGE OF HINCKLEY
Village President
No candidate filed
Village Trustee (Vote for 3)
Michael D. Constant - 51.16% or 110 votes
Hinckley Public Library District (Vote for 3)
*Carol Kohler - 35.31% or 173 votes
*Karen S. Yaggie - 33.67% or 165 votes
*Thomas Lang - 31.02% or 152 votes
Walter Rainford - 48.84% or 105 votes
Hinckley-Big Rock School District Board of Education (Vote for 4)
*Gregory Pritchard - 22.94% or 173 votes
*Debra Winkle - 22.02% or 166 votes
*Donald “Jack” Haines - 20.16% or 152 votes
*Darrin S. Gengler - 17.77% or 134 votes
Eric R. Wackerlin - 17.11% or 129 votes