Fred Davis appointed to fill DeKalb school board vacancy

DeKalb resident Fred Davis (right) takes the oath of office June 18, 2024 at the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Fred Davis, a DeKalb resident who previously served on the DeKalb School District 428 Board, took the oath of office this week to fill a school board vacancy created by Andre Powell, now a city alderman.

Powell resigned from his position with the district in late May after he was appointed to serve the vacant 5th Ward aldermanic position with the DeKalb City Council.

“We, once again, thank Powell for his service, of the time that he served on the board with us,” Board President Deyci Ramirez said. “We wish him well.”

Davis’ appointment was met favorably in an unanimous vote during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The district said nine people submitted applications vying for the vacant position, and seven went on to be interviewed and given consideration as the board weighed its decision.

In remarks to the board, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez welcomed Davis.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know you much better,” Garcia-Sanchez said.