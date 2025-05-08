Johnson: Genoa Days returns for 89th year

The days are getting longer the soft tune of birds chirping is slowly filling the air.

The grass has slowly changed from brown to bright green, the sunrise has changed from 6:40 to 5:40. Bicycles are out on the sidewalks and baseball and soccer games are filling the fields on evenings and weekends. Our brown cracked beds of dirt are changing into flowering buds of fragrance and soon caterpillars will be changing into butterfly’s.

Sometimes change can be a beautiful thing. If it weren’t for change, this world would be a pretty boring place.

As spring is blooming all around us students are beginning to get excited as the school year is winding down.

High school seniors are looking toward the next chapter of their lives as this season comes to a close. Some of those students might go straight into the military and serve our country. Some students may jump into the work force and begin living their dream.

Other 18-year-olds see a path that is winding and uncertain, not knowing where it may lead while some focus on a four-year school that has already been picked out. There are dreams and goals of doctorate programs, and engineers of all kinds. Two-year colleges are an option some chose, and others see the trades as a good fit whether that be plumbing, carpentry, cosmetology or barber school. Some opt to be writers, or accountants.

It doesn’t matter what path the students choose to take to reach their end goal of success, one thing is for certain, they are our future leaders and we as the community that raised them should be proud.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce and our member businesses recognize the importance of education as well as the increasing costs that come with it. One of the ways we support our community students is by providing a scholarship contest opportunity.

The Genoa Days King & Queen Scholarship Competition takes during the first night of Genoa Days at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

The public is welcome to watch the last portion of the competition live on the Main Stage at the South west corner of Route 72 and Genoa Street where the finalists will answer a question in front of a panel of judges and be crowned Genoa Royalty.

The two winners will receive a minimum of $1000. Each to be put toward continuing education and the other finalists will each receive a financial scholarship as well.

The King Scholarship Competition finalists are Charlie Hansen, Hayden Hodgson, Peyton Meyer, John Swineheart and Christopher Rodas-Muñoz. The Queen finalists are Rowan Ellis, Abby Fellows, Nora Foss, Brooklyn Ristau and Nevy Wallace.

The finalists were chosen based on applications that were turned in earlier in the year. We can’t wait to see who will be crowned Genoa Days King and Queen on the 28th!

The Genoa Days festival takes place every year as a Genoa Kingston Fire and Rescue fundraiser to purchase much needed equipment to keep our community safe. This year 100% of the proceeds will go to replacing a 1990 Chevy Brush Truck. Genoa Days will take place from 6pm to 10 pm nightly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday May 28 to May 30 and Saturday, May 31 after the parade that begins at 1pm.

This year marks the 89th annual Genoa Days with food, games, rides, entertainment, bingo and more! The carnival rides are provided by skinner amusement and have wrist band night from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday night and from 2 to 6 p.m. on on Saturday. On stage nightly you can enjoy live music by The Beaux, Sound Check, County Line (Daniel Barret), and headlining on Saturday night is Project Nostalgia Band. All bands are free at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday!

Once again Route 72 will be detoured for the four-day home town tradition of pork kabobs, lemonade shake ups, Lions Club Bingo, the GK Boosters, cotton candy, Ninas Taco’s, ice cream, popcorn and more. All of our downtown taverns and restaurants will remain open for the weekend as well. Parking is on side streets unless otherwise marked and in the lot behind Heartland Bank and Trust and behind Main Street Bar and Grill. Please watch for signs that are reserved for tenant parking.

The Genoa Days Parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The route will start on Main (Rt. 72) and Hadsall Street and head west down Main Street. It will then turn South on Sycamore Street, then West on W. Hill Street. The parade will end at the corner of W. Hill and S. Washington Street just before the Genoa Veterans Home. The Genoa Days King and Queen along with the Royal Court will be towards the beginning of the parade with candy for the kids, be sure to bring a bag to collect it!

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce and our member businesses are thankful for the Genoa Kingston Fire Protection District for allowing us the opportunity to spotlight our graduating students during their event as well as always being there to support and assist us in all we do. Their unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe while maintaining a low overhead and minimal budget is a true testament to their commitment and resourcefulness.

We deeply appreciate their partnership and the vital role they play not only in emergency response but also in fostering strong community connections. Their continued support helps make Genoa a safer, more united place for everyone.

If you live in Genoa, be sure to head downtown. If you are not from Genoa, come for a visit and see all of the things Genoa has to offer, you will not be disappointed! Genoa Days has something to do for everyone! Be sure to stop by at least one of the days to support those that support us.

For more information on the Genoa Days Festival taking place the evenings of May 28 through May 30 and on Saturday, May 31 after the 1 p.m. parade, contact the Genoa Fire Administration Office at 815-784-3412. For information about the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce please visit GenoaAreaChamber.com We hope to see you out Exploring Genoa soon!