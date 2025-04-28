Sycamore Dairy Ripple won’t open this year

Shaw Local file photo – Sycamore Dairy Ripple, 675 E. State St., bustles with customers on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The popular ice cream shop announced on Monday, April 28, 2025, that it will not open this year. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A popular spot to grab ice cream cones, hot dogs, burgers, fries and flurries won’t be open this year, according to the business.

Sycamore Dairy Ripple, 675 E. State St., has closed, business owners announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we are unfortunately not going to be able to open this year,” the post reads. “We are very grateful for the last 8 years of being able to serve this community. We look forward for great things to come in the future.”

It’s not yet clear if the business will reopen.

Requests for comment by the business owners were not immediately returned.

The closure comes months after the sweet eatery expanded its offerings. In September, Dairy Ripple owners announced the food and ice cream stand would be open all year, a new feature that offered customers the chance for coffee, breakfast, ice cream and other options in the cold months.

Previously, Dairy Ripple was only open for the summer season. Customers could enjoy drive-thru or sit at picnic tables across from the Sycamore Park District’s golf courses.

The business advertised flurries and morning coffee as recently as Jan. 10 on its Facebook page, but until Monday had not posted since.

