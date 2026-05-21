Young bundle of energy seeks forever family for lifetime of fun

Ears is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 21, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Ears says, “Come on, what are you waiting for, let’s go! Boy, some people really need help getting into gear. Let’s grab the leash and tug at it to show them the way to the big outdoors. While I may still be quite young, I’ve already figured out that if you throw a plush toy and I bring it back, you throw it again ... or maybe I’ve got you trained already. I also sit for a second or two if you show me a treat and then if you start petting me, I roll on my back for a belly rub. I’m a puppy with a lot of energy so I can be a little bit of a handful.”

This little shepherd mix is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.