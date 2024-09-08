Sycamore Dairy Ripple to remain open all year

Sycamore Dairy Ripple, 675 E. State St., bustles with customers on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The popular ice cream shop announced recently it will remain open year-round. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore’s popular ice cream spot will remain open through the year instead of close when the cold sets in, according to a recent business announcement.

The announcement was made on the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

Sycamore Dairy Ripple, 675 E. State St., offers a variety of ice cream treats, concretes, malts, flurries and sundaes. Menu options also include hot dogs, burgers, corn dogs, fried pickles, tacos, fries and more.

The space offers drive-thru and walk-up ordering and picnic tables adjacent to Sycamore Family Sports Center and across from the Sycamore Park District golf courses.

