Memorial Day traffic safety effort planned

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois for the 2026 “Click It or Ticket” campaign running through May 26 during the Memorial Day travel period.

Sheriff’s deputies will conduct high-visibility enforcement day and night, focusing on seat belt violations. Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While usage has increased to 93% in 2025, unrestrained fatalities remain a concern, especially at night.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.