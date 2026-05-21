Arrest made in $100K theft from Antioch business

The Antioch Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old Round Lake Beach resident in connection with the burglary of an Antioch business where more than $100,000 was stolen.

Antioch Police officers were called at 8 a.m. Nov. 27, 2025, to the 900 block of Route 59 for a report of a delayed burglary at a business. The business owner reported that an unknown offender had forced entry into the business by smashing through the glass doors.

Business surveillance footage showed the burglary occurred at about 5 a.m. that morning. During the incident, the offender took deliberate steps in an attempt to conceal his identity. The offender stole a safe from the business that contained more than $100,000 before fleeing the scene.

Quinn M. Cahill, 28, of Round Lake beach has been charged with theft over $100,000, a Class 1 felony; burglary, a Class 2 felony; and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony.

On May 13, 2026, Cahill was arrested by Antioch Police detectives in Round Lake Beach, with the assistance of the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

“This arrest is the result of months of persistent investigative work by our detectives and officers,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release. ”I want to especially commend our detectives for their outstanding efforts in investigating this case, identifying the offender, and safely taking him into custody. Their work not only solved this crime but removed the offender from our community. We will use every available tool at our disposal to help prevent crimes like this from happening, and when they do occur, we will follow the evidence, identify those responsible, and use every lawful means available to hold them accountable to the fullest extent possible.”

Cahill was transported to the Lake County Jail on a warrant pending first appearance in court.