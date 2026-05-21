Fox Lake man charged in sex assault case

The Fox Lake Police Department has arrested and charged a Fox Lake man following an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

About 5:15 p.m. April 13, Fox Lake Police officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Fox Lake involving a 13-year-old girl, according to a news release.

During the investigation, officers determined that the victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend, identified as Ricardo Rocha Castro, 34, of the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue, Fox Lake.

The juvenile victim was taken to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center, where she was evaluated by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and evidence was collected. A victim-sensitive forensic interview also was conducted by trained advocacy center personnel. The victim and her family were provided with social services resources through the Lake County Advocacy Center, DCFS and The Zacharius Center of Lake County.

Before police arrived, Rocha Castro fled the scene. With assistance from the Palatine Police Department, Rocha Castro was located, taken into custody and transported to the Fox Lake Police Department.

Rocha Castro has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, a Class X felony; criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member under 18, a Class 2 felony.

Rocha Castro was held at the Fox Lake Police Department pending First Appearance Court at the Lake County Courthouse on May 15. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain Rocha Castro pending trial.