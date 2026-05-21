‘Great Lawn’ grand opening planned at Lake Villa District Library

Lake Villa District Library will celebrate the grand opening of the “Great Lawn,” phase two of its outdoor space plan, on Sunday, June 7. (Photo provided by Lake Villa District Library-)

Lake Villa District Library will celebrate the grand opening of the “Great Lawn,” phase two of its outdoor space plan, on Sunday, June 7.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the event at 1 p.m., followed by a performance by the LCHS Jazz Ensemble.

Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to attend.

“Phase two of the outdoor space plan includes multiple projects,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “The Great Lawn, an outdoor reading room, shaded patios, a performance pavilion, a walking path, a Monarch Butterfly Wayfinding Station, and a whimsical berm decorated as a Hobbit-inspired house.”

Developing LVDL’s outdoor space became a key focus for the library board after community surveys and focus groups highlighted its importance during strategic planning in 2021. Hitchcock Design Group — now RVI — was hired to develop a comprehensive landscape plan to be implemented over several years.

The first phase, completed in 2024, added seating, shade and beautification to the library’s main entrance.

Jacobsen is excited to officially open the new space.

“I hope the community will enjoy it for years to come,” he said in the release.