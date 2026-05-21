Lake County Sheriff’s Office receives pair of awards

Sheriff John D. Idleburg is proud to announce that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized by the National Association of School Resource Officers, the country’s leading authority on school-based policing, receiving two separate honors that distinguish both an individual deputy and the agency’s entire School Resource Officer program.

Deputy David Puma has been selected as a recipient of the 2026 NASRO Regional Exceptional Service Award, recognizing sustained performance far above the standard expected of school resource officers nationwide.

At the same time, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Program has been formally recognized by NASRO, receiving the 2026 NASRO Model SRO Agency Award, placing it among a select group of programs across the United States identified as models for effectiveness, professionalism, and impact.

Taken together, these honors represent a rare and significant distinction: national recognition not just of one outstanding officer, but of an entire program operating at the highest level.

“This recognition represents national-level validation of the important work our School Resource Officers perform every day,” Idleburg said in a news release. “When the leading organization in the country honors both an individual deputy and the program as a whole, it reinforces that our approach is working and making a meaningful difference for our students and schools. School safety and community engagement remain top priorities for this Office, and they will continue to be at the forefront of my administration. Congratulations to our entire Community Engagement and School Resource Team for their incredible work!”

NASRO establishes best practices for school resource officers across the country, training thousands of officers and advising agencies on how to build safe, effective, and relationship-driven school environments.

In Lake County, School Resource Officers are embedded in their school communities, serving not only as law enforcement professionals but as mentors, educators, and trusted adults.

They proactively build relationships that encourage students to come forward before problems escalate, identify and address safety concerns early, provide guidance on decision-making, personal safety, responsible behavior, and serve as a consistent, positive presence in the school environment.

The dual recognition of both Deputy Puma and the Sheriff’s Office SRO program reinforces what school communities across Lake County experience every day: School Resource Officers are an effective, trusted, and essential part of creating safe learning environments.

“Our focus has always been on prevention, relationships, and trust,” Idleburg added. “This recognition confirms that our deputies are not only doing the job, they are setting the standard.”

Deputy Puma and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SRO program will be honored at the upcoming NASRO National School Safety Conference.