DeKalb County Habitat for Humanity receives $60K Community Foundation grant

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County representatives receiving a $60,000 DeKalb County Community Foundation grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation has awarded a three-year grant totaling $60,000 to Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County’s Home Preservation Program to support various projects within DeKalb Township.

“The Community Foundation is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County on this Home Preservation project to benefit residents of DeKalb Township,” Community Engagement Manager Kristin Peska said in a news release.

Funding is provided by the Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund, a Field of Interest Fund at the foundation dedicated to supporting health care and affordable housing initiatives in DeKalb Township.

The grant is part of the community engagement work of the Community Foundation, a board-directed effort aimed at creating lasting, positive change in DeKalb County. Through community engagement, the foundation allocates resources to address critical challenges and supports forward-thinking solutions that enhance residents’ lives.

The Home Preservation Program provides essential services to qualified homeowners.

“DeKalb County families and seniors with limited incomes struggle to maintain their homes,” Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County Executive Director Kim McIver said. “They face costly repairs and modifications vital to their health, safety and comfort. Without support, these challenges can put homeownership at risk. Habitat’s Home Preservation Program offers a range of services to qualified homeowners – from new roofs and accessibility ramps to fresh coats of paint – to keep them in their homes, protecting affordable homeownership where it exists.”

For more information about the DeKalb Township Home Preservation Program, visit www.h4hdcil.com or call the Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County office at 815-991-5341.

For more information about proactive grant opportunities at the Community Foundation, contact Kristin Peska at k.peska@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.