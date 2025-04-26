NIU held its annual Spring Showcase. Here are 5 things that stood out.

Northern Illinois University’s Jaylen Poe, right, runs the ball after catching a pass while De’ion Reynolds defends him on Saturday April 26, 2025, during a practice held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKALB – NIU held its Spring Showcase on Saturday, an annual practice held near the end of spring workouts open to the public.

The practice takes the place of the spring game most colleges hold, but most of the time is spent doing 11-on-11 drills.

The offense scored five touchdowns on Saturday while the defense didn’t force a turnover. Here are five takeaways from the practice, the penultimate for the Huskies before they wrap up their spring slate on Tuesday.

NIU running backs show off

After practice Saturday, coach Thomas Hammock said Telly Johnson Jr., Jaylen Poe and Romelo Ware have established themselves as the top backs. Johnson had a light day.

“We know who he is,” Hammock said of the true sophomore who took over the load last year after Antario Brown’s injury.

Poe converted third and fourth-down runs to extend drives for the Huskie offense. Ware had a run of about 35 yards off a sweep, though the offense couldn’t convert a touchdown on that drive.

The second of three touchdowns the backups scored came courtesy of a sweep by Ahmir Smith, a redshirt freshman. He added the Huskies’ final touchdown on a third-and-goal play from the 8, hauling in a slant from Jalen Macon.

Johnson was the team’s co-MVP of the offense for the spring along with Evan Malcore, a redshirt junior lineman who is the only offensive player who started six or more games last year.

Defense doesn’t force a turnover

New defensive coordinator Rob Harley said turnovers are a focal point this year. But on Saturday the defenders didn’t come up with a takeaway.

Dev’ion Reynolds, a redshirt freshman cornerback from Carmel Catholic, came close to an incredible diving pick on a short slant from Brady Davidson. He had to settle for the pass break-up, just missing the interception.

Davidson, a true freshman who has enrolled early, was the third quarterback behind Josh Holst and Macon.

Holst frontrunner for QB job

Holst ended the year as the starting quarterback last year, seeing some time during the season then taking over after Ethan Hampton transferred for the bowl game.

After practice Saturday, Hammock said Holst is the frontrunner for the starter job.

“Right now Josh is the guy,” Hammock said. “Jalen would be two and Brady would be three. ... Jalen has made a tremendous jump, Brady showed it’s not too big for him, so Josh has his work cut out for him this summer and in fall camp.”

All three quarterbacks led the offense on touchdown drives.

Justin Lynch, wide receiver and wildcat quarterback

The first time the NIU offense faced an and-goal situation, senior Justin Lynch came in to play QB out of the wildcat formation.

He pinch-hit for Macon under center the first time NIU got down to the 5. He scored on a run through the left side of the line.

The first time the first team got inside the 10, Lynch relieved Holst on the first play, but the defense stuffed him. The offense ended up without a touchdown after a pair of incompletions by Holst.

Still listed as a running back on the roster, Lynch has lined up mostly as a wide receiver this spring and practices with the receiver position group. He was recognized in the team huddle after the game in Hammock’s presentation of superlative awards.

Macon leads pair of methodical drives for scores

Although the Huskies are looking to speed things up and spread things out under new offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders, both of the touchdown drives Macon led with the second team were long, methodical ones.

On the first drive, Macon scrambled for a pair of big first downs. The second TD drive Macon led, the last drive in 11-on-11 drills, had big catches from Rickey Taylor Jr. and Dane Pardridge. Macon also had a scramble for the first.

The play before Macon found Reynolds for the final score, Samir Senenat broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage, a big play for the 6-4, 270-pound defensive tackle from Glenbard North on second and goal from the 8.