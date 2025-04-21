Under new offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders, NIU looking to spread things out

New Northern Illinois offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders runs a drill during the first spring football practice in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Under Thomas Hammock, NIU has used a pro-style, run-oriented offense that eats time off the clock.

Entering his seventh season as head coach, the offense seems set for some acceleration under new offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders.

Sanders called his style of offense a new-age pro-style offense. Basically, he said, it’s just a more spread-out version of what the Huskies have been doing.

“I still believe in the zone runs, the gap runs, all that kind of fun stuff,” Sanders said. “It’s just a touch more spread out. We want to run the football, we want to throw the football, we want to score points. I think no matter what offense you’re in, that should be the goal.”

Behind Antario Brown and, after he was injured, Telly Johnson Jr., the Huskies rushed for 203.8 yards per game, 16th best in FBS. Combined with a top-level defense, NIU was third nationally in time of possession.

Brown has graduated. Johnson returns. After Grayson Brnes hit the transfer portal earlier this month, left tackle Evan Malcoreis is the only player back for the Huskies who started at least six games last year.

“We’re really trying to figure out through the spring practice where we are as a team and as an offense,” Sanders said. “How can we get our best players the ball? So right now we’re really working through some things right now trying to figure out what our identity is going to be next fall.”

Sanders graduated from Charleston in 2011 and returned to the Golden Eagles staff in 2015. He led the Division II school as a head coach the past three years, gaining playoff berths the last two.

The 2024 team went 11-0 and featured Mountain East Offensive Player of the Year Chavon Wright, who set an NCAA single-season record with 38 rushing touchdowns and led all NCAA divisions in rushing yards. Charleston averaged 44 points per game the last two seasons.

Sanders said he’s been impressed with how quickly NIU players have picked up the new system.

“Coming into a program that already has the standards and the culture, you just come in here and start coaching ball,” Sanders said. “The guys have come out here and done an incredible job making plays. They’ve been in this offense for two months, and they’re far ahead of schedule.”

The new offense will also feature some rush-pass option plays. Probable starting quarterback Josh Holst said the offense reminds him of the one he ran in high school at Marengo, and he’s excited for what the team can do.

Hammock said the offense is going to look a lot different.

“I think the thing that gives me great excitement is it’s more predicated on the scheme than the person,” Hammock said. “We don’t need a particular person to run a play. They all can run the plays, they all understand the concepts that will allow us to get lined up quicker. That will allow us to play a little bit faster. And that will allow guys to let their natural abilities take over.”

Hammock said the offense has the ability to exploit whatever a defense is giving. That may mean 40 rushes a game or 40 passes.

He’s optimistic about the team’s ability to do both.

“We’re not going to be calling a run play out of 21 personnel,” Hammock said. “What is advantageous for the offense? What gives us the best way to create explosive plays and score points?”