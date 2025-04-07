NIU QB, Marengo grad Josh Holst going through spring as presumptive starter: ‘It’s his job to hold on to it’

DeKALB – Last spring, Josh Holst was embroiled in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job at NIU.

This spring is different as the redshirt sophomore from Marengo is lined up to be the starter when the season rolls around, this after starting and winning the Huskies’ bowl game.

Holst said he’s not taking anything for granted.

“It’s always been a competition,” Holst said. “Even if you’ve been here four years, you never have a job. So you always have to go out there and perform. I have to go out there and operate. I’d come out the same way if I was a backup. I’d come out the same way if I was a guaranteed starter.

“Nothing’s guaranteed. You have to go out there and win it.”

Holst started three games last year, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after starter Ethan Hampton entered the transfer portal. The Huskies won 28-20 in two overtimes with Holst throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns and finishing with a team-best 65 rushing yards. He was the game’s MVP.

He finished the season with 593 passing yards in seven games. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes.

The former track athlete was the team’s fourth-leading rusher, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He ran for 230 yards and a touchdown.

“Holst ended the year as the starter. It’s his job to hold on to it,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “He’s got competitors coming for him, he has guys that want reps. But he has every opportunity to go out there and establish himself day in and day out.”

With new offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders’ offense, Holst said there’s more run-pass option (RPO) opportunities this year.

He said it’s much more similar to the offense he ran at Marengo, and he’s looking forward to the quarterback-friendly offense.

“We’re moving fast, we’re signaling, we’re getting the plays in,” Holst said. “Everybody’s bought in. Everybody loves it again. It’s just great for everybody. It’s a good offense for everybody. We can run the ball, we can throw the ball, we can RPO. Everybody is really bought in, which is great.”

Holst said he’s been impressed with how the team is picking up the new offense.

“For having a new scheme we’re, doing really good in my opinion,” Holst said. “As practices keep going we’ll keep getting better and better with the scheme. But we’ve been in this offense for two months, and we’re going against this defense that’s really good and has the same scheme pretty much. It’s really good to see really good progress being made.”

Hammock said one of the main focal points for the quarterbacks this year is getting the ball to a spot where the receiver can get more yards after the catch, something that’s been lacking from the team.

He pointed to a play Justin Lynch made in a scrimmage, turning a short pass into a big play because the ball was about six inches in front of him as opposed to six inches behind.

“His accuracy and anticipation is top-notch,” Hammock said. “His arm has gotten a lot stronger. I thought that was one of the things that held him back earlier in his career, but he’s gotten a lot stronger in the weight room and a lot bigger. And the anticipation and accuracy is still there. He’s going against a really good defense every day, which is going to allow him to get better.”

Hammock said Holst has gotten better every year in the program, from handling compete-team quarterback duties as a freshman to filling in when needed last year.

This year is no exception to that progression.

“The one thing about Holst, he’s an alpha. He’s a competitor. He can take what he learns in the classroom and apply it on the field,“ Hammock said. ”He’s going to go out there and play well. A lot of people are going to notice who he is and what he’s about. ...

“Now we have to figure out how to keep him in our program for his whole time.”