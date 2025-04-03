Daily Chronicle 2025 girls track preview: 5 to watch

Genoa-Kingston’s Natasha Bianchi lands her jump in the 2A long jump at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ellie Bend, sr., Indian Creek

After a prolonged multi-season injury, this senior may Bend but won’t break. If healthy, can she return to where she left off with past successes in jumps and perhaps the pole vault?

Natasha Bianchi, so., Genoa-Kingston

She made quite the splash as a freshman, taking third in Class 2A state in the long jump. With her athleticism, she’s capable of excelling in multiple events.

Isabella Canzoneri, jr., Hinckley-Big Rock

She was one of two Royals who qualified for state last year, advancing in the 800.

Sydney Myles, jr., DeKalb

She took 16th place in the high jump at Class 3A state last spring. Versatile and athletic, Myles is a multi-sport talent and also plays softball in the spring.

Addison Vicary, sr., Genoa-Kingston

This 5-foot-10 senior has got rise, sailing to a tie for fifth place in the high jump during last year’s Class 2A state finals.