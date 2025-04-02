Skuzinski: DeKalb County Earth Fest has something for everyone Saturday

If you’re passionate about a healthy environment and sustainable future, then Earth Fest from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday in DeKalb is the event for you.

DeKalb County Earth Fest is a free, family-friendly day for learning how decarbonizing can make us wealthier, healthier, and happier. The full-day event will bring together experts and community partners from northern Illinois and beyond to inspire attendees about how to move sustainability forward in positive ways.

Earth Fest was spearheaded in 2024 by DeCarbon DeKalb, and this year it comes to NIU Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

DeCarbon DeKalb is a nonprofit dedicated to environmental sustainability and addressing climate change in the DeKalb County community. Through local advocacy, education and community engagement, the organization strives to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Last year, the inaugural Earth Fest held on a weeknight at the Egyptian Theatre coincided with Earth Month. Earth Month started conversations that ignited meaningful impact and new relationships across DeKalb County. In 2025, Earth Fest is expanding to a longer format on a Saturday to allow for more dialog, more inspiration, and more opportunities to meet like-minded people to explore what we can do better.

Shaw Local file photo – Ellie Langley, (left) 7, and Loretta Cima, 6, both from DeKalb, make jewelry using upcycled T-shirts Thursday, April 18, 2024, during Earth Fest at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. The event, in honor of Earth Week, was presented by DeCarbon DeKalb, in partnership with NIU. (Mark Busch)

The full day also allows a greater variety of exhibitors, panelists, and community partners to get involved.

The morning will focus on decarbonization through energy systems, with representatives from Trane Technologies presenting to municipalities, business, nonprofits, and schools on how to transition smartly to renewable energy in a financially smart way. GoSolar815 and Citizens Utility Board are on hand to provide guidance on residential solar action plans and funding.

Also, in the morning the public can hear from the City of DeKalb Citizens Environmental Commission on the newly revised and adopted 2024 Environmental Sustainability Plan. The Commission will also be giving out its new STAR Awards, formerly known as the Pride Awards, to area residents and businesses in recognition of their sustainability efforts. And NIU Social Justice Education will hold two panels on how to get started in environmental justice.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can enjoy a Community Expo with live music, photo booths, and food trucks, capped by a social hour. Space for more than 40 exhibitor tables has been made available to provide information and interactive fun on a variety of topics.

In the afternoon, attention turns more to rewilding and how to embrace sustainability through plants and food. Michael Haines will present on rewilding around your home. 350 oak saplings will be available for those imagining a new addition to their yard. Representatives from NIU’s Edible Campus will share information on sustainable food systems. Across the street at Swen Parson Hall in the ground level STEAM Studio Classroom, three family gardening and food preservation sessions will run each hour. A panel from Urban Rivers will showcase Chicago’s Wild Mile, the world’s first floating eco-park. And a campus sustainability walking tour, led by the Office of Sustainability, will show how the university is putting sustainable values into action.

Earth Fest also provides afternoon opportunities geared toward teens and college students and their families. They can learn about what NIU students in Environmental Studies and faculty across campus are doing through research, study abroad, internships, and working with and in local communities to advance sustainability. Attendees can also meet the Directors of the Northern Illinois Center for Community Sustainability (NICCS) and the Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability, and Energy (ESE) to learn about building campus-community partnerships

Students in the Justice and Sustainability student group will be recording attendee experiences for upcoming podcasts and to contribute to a digital Earth Fest public archive that also includes presentations, photos, and videos.

The day will wrap with socializing, networking, and a cash bar at The Sphere on the first level of the library, and participants can enjoy a sustainable fashion show, dubbed “Trashion,” with wearable art made from upcycled materials that blend creativity with environmental awareness. Throughout the day, Huskie Closet will be taking clothing donations.

The Agenda At a Glance is available here: www.decarbondekalb.com/earth-fest-2025

Registration is at the link below, but you can show up even without registering! www.decarbondekalb.com.

If you go

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:3p p.m. Saturday, April 5

Where: NIU Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb. (Parking in the adjacent structure just to the south or visitors lot off Carroll Avenue)