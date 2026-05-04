Liberty’s Pignatiello named Middle School Principal of the Year for region

Liberty Intermediate School Principal Bret Pignatiello was presented with a plaque for Middle School Principal of the Year for the Three Rivers Region by the Illinois Principals Association on April 28, 2026. (Stephanie Markham)

Liberty Intermediate School Principal Bret Pignatiello was named Middle School Principal of the Year for the Three Rivers Region by the Illinois Principals Association.

Pignatiello, Liberty’s principal for eight years, was presented with the award during last week’s Bourbonnais Elementary School Board meeting.

During the same meeting, the Liberty staff was celebrated for the school’s status as an Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon School, an achievement that was announced in October 2025.

Pignatiello was one of 17 principals across the state’s 21 regions to be selected as 2026 Middle School Principal of the Year regional award winners.

The Three Rivers Region includes Kendall, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

“The selection committee goes through several things to decide on who gets the award,” said Daniel Laverty, IPA Three Rivers Region state director.

In his application, references stated Pignatiello has demonstrated “exceptional vision and leadership” and fosters an environment of thriving for staff and students.

“Bret has a deliberate focus on staff growth and empowers teachers to refine their practice, collaborate effectively and implement the most effective instructional strategies,” Laverty said.

“And Brett’s leadership reflects a clear belief that strong relationships and high expectations transform schools, which we see as [Liberty is] a Blue Ribbon School.”

Liberty was one of 28 schools across the state to be recognized for exemplary academic performance through the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools program.

“This has been a long time coming for the staff,” Pignatiello said regarding the Blue Ribbon status.

Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Adam Ehrman and Liberty Principal Bret Pignatiello stand with Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at an event recognizing recipients of the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools. Liberty Intermediate was one of 28 schools recognized for exemplary academic achievement. (Photo Provided by Adam Ehrman)

Bourbonnais Superintendent Adam Ehrman was part of the push for the establishment of the state’s Blue Ribbon recognition after the federal program halted.

Schools had already been evaluated through a rigorous selection process for the federal Blue Ribbon recognition program when it was stopped last year.

Ehrman said it was important to him that the staff be recognized for their hard work.

He said that, in his 17-year career as superintendent, no recognition or award has meant as much as the Blue Ribbon designation.

“This is the Mount Rushmore of accomplishments,” Ehrman said. “Achievement of Blue Ribbon designation from the governor of the state of Illinois is not simply prestigious; it is historic.”

Pignatiello, a Bourbonnais resident for 18 years, said receiving the IPA recognition was nice, but the Blue Ribbon celebration was most important to him.

“When you get a recognition, you think about the journey,” he said. “The most important part for me is just the transformation of this place into a place where all kids can learn and find their purpose and continue to grow.”

That transformation would not have been possible without finding the right team, he said.

“This is a great place to work. We care about kids. They care about us. We care about each other,” Pignatiello said. “That’s the greatest thing about this place – it’s like a family.”