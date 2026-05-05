Morrison Fire Department pancake breakfast is May 17

FILE: The Morrison Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, May 17. (The Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Morrison Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, May 17.

The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 206 W. Main St. in Morrison.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee for a donation, which will be used to provide and maintain proper equipment and tools to perform the services the fire department provides to Morrison and surrounding areas.

This year’s donations will purchase items such as hand tools, hoses, fittings, nozzles, extinguishers and a radio to use in the new engine the department took delivery of in January.

Additionally, the department is making significant upgrades and repairs to the fire station’s south wall involving new bricking and installing a larger roll-up entrance door that will allow the fire equipment to enter the station much more safely.

The Morrison Fire Department is a not-for-profit organization providing fire protection and emergency services to the city of Morrison and surrounding rural areas, including mutual-aid agreements with surrounding towns.

For more information, contact Jeff Eissens of the Morrison Fire Department via email at treasurer@morrisonfire.com or jeffeissens@outlook.com or contact him via phone at 309-714-2007.