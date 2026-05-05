Boostrom joins Stillman Bank as retail banking officer

Stillman Bank recently welcomed Taylor Boostrom as retail banking officer, according to Thomas Hughes, president and CEO.

Boostrom brings 11 years of banking experience and more than 15 years in management experience. Throughout her career, she has held roles in retail banking, retail operations, deposit operations, business development, and training and development. A 2008 graduate of Dixon High School, she plans to pursue an associate’s degree in business administration this fall. In her new role, Boostrom will oversee daily operations at the bank’s Oregon office, located at 1445 state Route 2 North.

“We are excited to welcome Taylor to our team,” said Kathy Yocum, senior vice president and director of retail banking. “Her strong dedication to customer service and wide-ranging banking expertise will be a tremendous asset to our Oregon office and the communities it supports.”

Boostrom currently serves on the boards for Dixon Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Lee County and Dixon Kiwanis. She has also previously served as a board member for the Dixon Family YMCA and as treasurer of the Dixon PTO.

Born and raised in Dixon, Boostrom briefly lived in Rock Falls before returning to the area in 2021 after purchasing her childhood home. She has been married to her husband for 13 years and together they have five children and three dogs. In her free time, she enjoys reading and spending time with her family. For more information on Boostrom or to find out more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, call 815-732-7956.