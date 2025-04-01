DeKalb man identified in fatal Kingston car v. tree crash

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Authorities on Tuesday identified a 31-year-old DeKalb man who died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Kingston Township Friday.

Joshua Tally, the driver and only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash reported about 11:19 p.m. Friday, according to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family,” Coroner Linda Besler said in a news release.

Deputies believe a Mazda sedan driven by Tally was headed west on Illinois Route 72 late Friday night in northern DeKalb County. As the Mazda entered Kingston, the car went onto the shoulder and Tally lost control of the vehicle in the 400 block of East Railroad Street.

Tally’s car then veered off the road and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.