Fatal car v. tree crash in Kingston under investigation, sheriff says

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A driver was killed in Kingston late Friday night after their car veered off the road and drove into a tree, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

The crash was reported about 11:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Railroad Street in Kingston in northern DeKalb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe a Mazda sedan was headed west on Illinois Route 72, and as it entered Kingston, the car went onto the shoulder and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then veered off the road and struck a tree on the north side.

Deputies said the driver was the car’s only occupant.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office also is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story which could be updated.