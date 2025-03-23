Temporary DeKalb road closure next week

Downtown DeKalb looking west down Lincoln Highway from Third Street Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A portion of South Second Street in downtown DeKalb will close temporarily starting Monday for utility work, the city announced.

Beginning Monday, South Second Street will be closed from East Lincoln Highway to the alley, according to a City of DeKalb social media post.

“The City appreciates the community’s patience as this safety project is completed,” staff said in the public service announcement.

The closure is to allow for the installation of a new fire service line to the former Eduardo’s Restaurant building, 206 E. Lincoln Highway, which is being renovated for a new Italian spot.

Iniga restaurant’s business owners recently were awarded a $98,000 city grant to help prepare the building for its new use.

The street closure is expected to last through Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the city.

Community members will still be able to access the utility payment drop box behind City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, by entering the parking lot from First Street.