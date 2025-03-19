Duffy: Help high schoolers explore a trade careers

Do you know a student in high school that doesn’t have a clear direction on what they want to do after high school?

Many have an idea based on a parent, friend, neighbor or relative’s career, but plenty still have no clue – and this is completely normal. Knowing what you want to do after high school can be a challenge.

This summer, a unique program will be offered to those high school students that would like to explore a career in the trades.

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience is coming to DeKalb for the first time, thanks to a partnership led by the DeKalb Chamber Foundation and DeKalb Mechanical.

This hands-on program is designed for high school students ages 15 to 19 that have completed at least their sophomore year of high school. The camp will take place at multiple locations through partnerships with Kishwaukee Education Consortium (KEC), City of DeKalb, DeKalb High School, the Awaken Foundation and DeKalb Mechanical, the program’s host.

Now in its fifth year nationwide, the Heavy Metal Summer Experience is an interactive, educational, and completely free for selected applicants! Not only does it cost nothing to participate, but each participant will also receive OSHA 10 Training, Red Wing Boots, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and Dewalt Tools along with hands on experience in HVAC, sheet metal, electrical, plumbing, welding and more.

Participants will visit active job sites and training facilities, gaining firsthand insight into what it takes to succeed in skilled trades. This is an incredible chance to explore a rewarding, high-paying career with job security – all without the burden of student debt.

If you know a student that could thrive in an interactive environment, encourage them to visit www.HMSE.org to learn more or to apply for the DeKalb camp, hosted by DeKalb Mechanical. Space is limited and there has been a tremendous amount of interest, so be sure to share to apply no later than Monday, March 31.

This isn’t just about filling a skills gap – it’s about igniting a passion, opening doors, and shaping a young person’s future. We’re excited to see the lasting impact this program will have on these students, the local workforce and our community!