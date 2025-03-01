DeKalb election forums set March 9

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Voters will get a chance to learn more about candidates for DeKalb city and township races March 9 ahead of the April 1 consolidated election.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb Election Group to host four election forums for voters to ask candidates questions.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. for voters to submit questions in advance and get to know the candidates. Index cards will be provided. The forums will take place in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can submit questions for races for DeKalb city clerk, DeKalb mayor, DeKalb School District 428 Board and DeKalb Township supervisor. Participants will be able to record the forums. The forums moderator is WNIJ journalist Susan Stephens. No registration is required to attend.

All the candidates were invited, and most have agreed to participate, according to a news release.

The mayoral forum begins at 1:45 p.m., followed by DeKalb city clerk at 2:30 p.m., District 428 board at 2:50 p.m. and township supervisor at 3:45 p.m.

Early voting begins in DeKalb County on March 17.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.