Davon Grant’s double-double helps DeKalb reach regional final: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

DeKalb 53, Harlem 32: In the Class 3A Harlem Regional, Davon Grant had 12 points and 12 rebounds, his third straight game with a double-double.

Justin O’Neal and Marquise Bolden added 10 each for the Barbs, who will face Hononegah at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship match.

Sycamore 57, Woodstock 49: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, Xander Lewis scored 18 points and Michael Chami added 14 in the win.

The Spartans will advance to face No. 4 Belvidere North at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rockford Christian 95, Genoa-Kingston 73: At the Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional, Marcus Johnson had 23 points, Hayden Hodgson 21 and John Swineheart 16 in the loss.

The Cogs finished the season 15-18.

Women’s basketball

Kent State 76, NIU 58: At Kent, Ohio, Alecia Doyle scored 21 points in the Huskies' loss to Kent State (18-10, 10-5).

Chelby Koker had 13 points for NIU (12-15, 5-10). NIU led 35-33 in the third but a 22-4 run for the Golden Flashes put the game away. The Huskies were outscored 26-9 in the third.

“We couldn’t stick the ball in the basket enough in the third quarter,” NIU head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “I thought we took some quick shots and that led to opportunities for them in transition.