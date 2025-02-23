Sycamore sisters honored for community contributions

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, announced Michelle Schulz and Kris Wrenn as recipients of the 2024 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award. The sisters will be awarded at the chamber's 108th Annual Meeting on March 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – Two Sycamore sisters are expected to be presented next month with an award celebrating their local contributions, business prowess and dedication to the community.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced Michelle Schulz and Kris Wrenn as recipients of the 2024 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award. The award honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Sycamore community, and this year, it celebrates two sisters whose dedication, leadership, and service have left a lasting impact.

Schulz and Wrenn have long been champions of Sycamore, dedicating their time, expertise, and resources to bettering the community in unique and meaningful ways, according to a news release from the Chamber.

“Michelle and Kris embody the true spirit of the Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award,” chamber executive director Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their dedication to enhancing our community, whether through business, education, parks, or civic involvement, has left an enduring mark on Sycamore. They have made Sycamore a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Wrenn and Schulz will be honored and acknowledged at the Sycamore Chamber’s 108th Annual Meeting held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 6 at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall. All are invited though reservations are required by March 1. Call the chamber at 815-895-3456 to make a reservation.

Together, the sisters owned and operated Kar-Fre Flowers. Under the sisters' ownership, the Kar-Fre Flowers donated merchandise, time, and expertise to local nonprofits, schools and charitable initiatives.

“Their annual holiday open house was a beloved tradition that welcomed families to celebrate the season, strengthening the small-town charm and camaraderie that defines Sycamore,” Sycamore chamber staff wrote in a news release.

The sisters retired from the business, which as of 2024 has been owned by Adrienne Leach.

Schulz also has been a longtime advocate for parks, recreation and public spaces, according to the Chamber. She served on the Sycamore Park District Board of Commissioners from 2007-2021, and played a pivotal role in the ACTION 2020 Plan, a transformative initiative that led to the development of several recreational facilities, including the Sycamore Community Center, Splash Pad, Soccer Complex, Trail Connections and dog park. Schulz led the voluntee-run Community Center Committee, which helped fundraise $1 million to support these projects.

Wrenn’s legacy has been deeply rooted in education, civic engagement and fostering community connections, according to the Chamber. She served multiple terms on the Sycamore School District 427’s school board, where she worked to enhance educational opportunities for local students. She also was a dedicated volunteer in the district’s PTO, sports boosters, and music boosters clubs, helping to strengthen extracurricular programs and support student success. Wrenn’s dedication to Sycamore’s youth and schools ensured that generations of students had the resources they needed to excel both in and out of the classroom.

“Kris and Michelle clearly share the same vision that Clifford Danielson had many years ago that if community leaders share their passion, devote their time, and dedicate their career to enhance the quality of life in Sycamore we all would benefit,” Treml said. “We are proud to be honoring them at our 2025 Annual Meeting.”

The award is named after Cliff Danielson, who was the president and chairman of The National Bank and Trust Company and was active in the community for nearly 70 years. Nominees must be Sycamore residents or people who have enhanced life in Sycamore and have 10 years of leadership in civic activities.

Previous recipients include: Herold “Red” Johnson, Hays Knodle, Bob Wildenradt, Joe Bussone, Peter Johnson, David Juday, Max Brantner, Marjorie Danielson, Dr. John Ovitz, Michael Cullen, Dean Copple, Robert Hammon, Russ & Berni Schelkopf, Mr. John Kroos, Yvonne Johnson, Mr. John Boies, Bill Nicklas, Tom and Joan Fenstermaker, Bruce Griffith, Ken Mundy, Beth and Richard Willey, Robert Boey, Tim Suter, Joel Barczak, Mike Larson, John Ward, Gary Evans, Kathy Countryman, Tom Doty and Ed Kuhn.