February 16, 2025
Shaw Local
Memory cafe set for Feb. 20 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – People experiencing memory loss and their care partners will be able to attend a memory cafe at the DeKalb Public Library.

The cafe will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants will discuss vintage toys. The cafe also includes sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; and a game, craft or shared reading activity. Coffee, tea and snacks will be served. The cafe features free giveaways, resources and books to check out.

First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

