November 19, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsCrime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Daily Chronicle

Sadie Lang scores 20 for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 19

By Eddie Carifio

Girls basketball

Sycamore 44, Larkin 42: At Burlington Central, the Spartans evened up their record at 1-1 with the win.

Quinn Carrier had 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Sadie Lang had 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Grace Amptmann had five points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Women’s basketball

Aurora University JV 86, Kishwaukee College 69: At Malta, Cayla Evans scored 31 for the Kougars in the loss.

Evans grabbed 10 rebounds while Mariah Drake had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Men’s basketball

Morton 70, Kishwaukee College 59: At Morton, the Kougars were within three with 2 minutes left but lost.

Braxton Highbaugh and Alan Eades each scored 13.

PremiumSycamore PrepsKishwaukee College
Eddie Carifio

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.