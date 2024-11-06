DeKalb County will have new coroner for first time since 1984: Election 2024

(From left) Republican Linda Besler and Democrat Cat Prescott are running against each other for DeKalb County Coroner in the November 2024 general election. (Photos provided by their campaigns) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb County will have a new face assuming the head of the coroner’s office on Tuesday for the first time since 1984.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and unofficial results are expected to begin trickling in Tuesday night.

Race results are not certified until two weeks after the election.

Republican Linda Besler faced off against Democrat Cat Prescott to replace Dennis Miller, who announced in September 2023 that he won't seek reelection to his 11th term as coroner.

Besler has 10 years experience working as a dispatcher for the DeKalb Police Department and has been working the past four years as an administrative deputy coroner under the current coroner. Prescott has an undergraduate degree in rehabilitation and disability services, along with a Master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling with a specialization in trauma and grief.

