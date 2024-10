Prep volleyball

Hiawatha 2, Christian Heritage 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks won and advanced to the final of the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional with the 25-23, 25-22 victory.

The Hawks will face St. Edward at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fulton 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Shabbona, the Royals’ season came to an end in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal.

The Royals lost 25-16, 25-20.