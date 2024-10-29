Teen to be tried as adult in fatal Kaleb McCall Sycamore stabbing

Kaleb D. McCall, 17, of Sycamore, had just started his senior year at Sycamore High School when he died after a stabbing Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sycamore Police Department, and a classmate, 15, is charged in McCall's death. (Photo provided by Scott McCall)

SYCAMORE – A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the 2023 fatal stabbing of his Sycamore High School classmate Kaleb McCall will be tried as an adult, and could face decades in prison if convicted, a judge ruled this month.

McCall, 17, was stabbed to death the evening of Sept. 7, 2023, near downtown Sycamore after a confrontation between him and the other teenager, who had just turned 15 weeks prior. The minor, formerly of Sycamore, faces charges of first-degree murder. He has not yet been identified by authorities as his case has remained protected under the Juvenile Court Act pending his transfer.

DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen ruled in favor of the transfer as the request of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Despite the teen’s assurances to his juvenile detention center counselor that he was willing to participate in sessions and other activities, he has “continued to act aggressively,” during his stay so far as he awaits trial on first-degree murder charges, Pedersen said.

If the teen was convicted as a juvenile, he would remain in the detention center until his 21 birthday, without parole. Pedersen said he didn’t believe that would suffice for the seriousness of the crimes, if the teen were convicted.

“That means that he would spend less than 6 years in custody if he was found to have committed the most serious offense of first degree murder,” Pedersen said. “The court finds that less than six years for first-degree murder where the minor acted as sole and principal actor is not an adequate punishment.”

Family and loved ones of slain Sycamore High School teenager Kaleb McCall, 17, hold "Justice for Kaleb" signs outside the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., in Sycamore on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. They were there to call for the other teenager, 16, charged with the Sept. 7, 2023, fatal stabbing, to be convicted and serve time as an adult instead of a juvenile. (Kelsey Rettke)

Pedersen spoke at length for almost an hour Oct. 23 as he presented his ruling to transfer the minor charged in McCall’s violent death. The teenager has been held in custody at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet since his September 2023 arrest.

Police have said the stabbing was precluded by an argument between two groups of area youth. Prosecutors said video footage from surrounding businesses including a bank parking lot shows the teenager approaching McCall with a knife and plunging it into McCall’s chest. The teen’s defense team had argued that the 16-year-old felt threatened by his peers and McCall, and was acting in self defense.

As Pedersen read his ruling, McCall’s parents reacted noticeably when the transfer was announced. His mom gasped and embraced McCall’s father. Loved ones and McCall’s family once again gathered outside the courthouse Oct. 23, holding signs that said “Justice for Kaleb.” The group has advocated repeatedly for the teenager charged in Kaleb’s death to face adult sentencing.

McCall, who had just begun his senior year at Sycamore High School before he was killed, was remembered by loved ones as kind, funny and hardworking. He worked at Culver’s with his grandmother. He enjoyed bonfires, skateboarding, fishing, playing video games and being with friends, his obituary said. He died from a single stab wound to the chest, authorities have said.

State’s Attorney Rick Amato and prosecutor Scott Schwertley said they filed a petition to deny the 16-year-old release pending his charges.

After Pedersen’s ruling, Schwertely said prosecutors would file two first-degree murder counts and one count of aggravated battery. If convicted as an adult, the teenager could face at least 20 years in prison, or a maximum sentence of 60 years.

It’s possible additional charges could come after prosecutors bring the teenager’s case to a grand jury later this fall, part of the process of filing adult charges, Schwertley said.

Court filings in juvenile cases are sealed to the public and to Shaw Local News Network. The filings likely won’t be made public until the Dec. 4 hearing, Schwertely said. Pedersen has granted Shaw Local limited access to cover the court hearings.

In his ruling, Pedersen said court officials had received documentation from River Valley Staff that reported the teenager attacked fellow center residents at least four times since he’d been there. He also verbally threatened another resident, Pedersen said.

“The minor committed a violent act that caused the death of another person while armed with a dangerous weapon and since being placed in detention he’s been involved in numerous altercations at the River Valley Detention Center,” Pedersen said.

On Nov. 11, 2023, the 16-year-old “exchanged punches” with another resident, Pedersen said, citing River Valley Detention Center records. Later that day, the teen spit on that same residents’ clothing.

On March 25, the teenager chased another resident and punched them, refused orders from staff to stop and “required staff to use OC spray to restrain” him, Pedersen said. The substance is also known as aerosol pepper spray.

On March 4 and May 23, the teenager again attacked other residents, striking one each of those days, Pedersen said. And on June 7, he verbally threatened to beat another resident.

“That evidence further supports findings that security of the public requires sentencing,” Pedersen said. “Despite the minor’s statements that he’s wiling to participate meaningfully in available services, he’s shown he continues to act violently.”

Pedersen said he believes it’s unlikely that the teenager would be rehabilitated before the end of his stay in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, knocking down a key argument from the teen’s defense team.

The minor’s defense lawyer Jim Ryan said he expects to appeal the adult court transfer in a hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4.