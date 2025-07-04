DeKalb Chamber accepting Athena Award nominations

Shaw Local file photo – 2024 Athena Award recipient Jennifer Yochem laughs as she listens to her presenter Christine Kalina talk about her Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 35th annual DeKalb Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards through July 25.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model and helping other women meet their full potential. The award also recognizes community involvement and professional and business accomplishments.

The Woman of Accomplishment Award is bestowed on individuals who meet the Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County.

To submit a nomination, visit dekalb.org/athena-award.

The Athena Award is a national program. Award finalist nominations and support letters are sent to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce with Athena programs to select the recipient.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, offers avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org, call 815-756-6306, email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org, or visit dekalb.org/athena-award.