What’s happening at Sandwich library in July

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library District, 925 S. Main St., will host several programs and events in July.
The events schedule includes:
- Movie Night Kits: Participants can pick up kits for movie nights. The movie kits include treats and handpicked DVDs. Participants must fill out a form at the library’s front desk and bring a library card.
- Surprise Book Bags: The bags feature library books and goodies. Books must be returned. Attendees must fill out a request form. The bags are intended for students in third through sixth grade.
- Just for Teens: Mystery Grab Bags: July 4. Participants will be able to receive grab bags filled with DIY projects, crafts, and games. The bags are intended for teens. Due to a limited number of bags, the bags are first-come, first-served.
- A Fairy Story Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 18. Attendees can meet Sunny the fairy. The event includes photos, stickers and stories. The event is intended for children preschool through second grade. Registration is required.
- TEEN Mobile Escape Room: 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 24. Participants will be able to solve a mystery by searching sunken ships, coral reefs and clams. The escape room is for those 13 to 17. Registration is required.
- Soak up the summer with Outdoor Yoga at the Sandwich Library: 10 to 11 a.m. July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28. The sessions will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather. Participants must bring a yoga mat or towel. The sessions, open to those 18 and older, will be led by a Your Way Yoga instructor. Registration is required.
- Natural Collective: Dragon Mysticism & the Inner Flame: 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 12. Participants will be able to explore dragons as change and strength symbols from global myths. The program also connects dragon stories to creativity and personal growth. The program is for people 18 and older.
- Breathe, Relax, and Explore: Forest Bathing at Silver Springs with the Library: 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 15 at Silver Springs State Park, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville. Attendees can go on a guided walk for self-reflection, contemplation and sensory awareness. Participants must silence electronic devices and wear appropriate footwear. The walk will be led by a certified forest bathing leader. The walk is open to people 18 and older. Registration is required.
- Death Cafe: 6 to 7 p.m. July 30. Participants are invited to discuss death and dying. Tea and cake will be served. The cafe is open to people 18 and older. Participants should be aware Death Cafe is not a bereavement support or grief counseling setting.
- Painted Garden Book Bricks with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Attendees can paint plain bricks as book-themed garden decor. A Petite Palette guide and materials will be provided. The class is for adults and costs $10. Registration is required and opens July 14.
- Silent Book Club: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 9. Participants can read a book or listen to an audiobook. Attendees also can earn a punch toward a special reward. The club is open to people 18 and older.