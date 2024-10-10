Gavin Crouch scores twice in Sycamore win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 9

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored a pair of goals in the win for the Spartans (11-6-1, 7-1).

Ronaldo Ocelotl added a goal for Sycamore.

Volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Somonauk 0: At Newark, the No. 4 seeded Timberwolves advanced to Friday’s Little 10 semifinals with the 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 victory.

Allie Peterson had 21 digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces. Mia Riffell added four kills, four aces and 18 digs. Izzy Turner had 19 assists, 10 digs, three aces and a kill.

The Timberwolves will play Newark on Friday.

Hiawatha 2, Serena 0: At Newark, the No. 7 Hawks dropped the No. 2 seed 25-17, 25-23.

The Hawks will face either No. 6 IMSA or No. 3 Hinckley-Big Rock on Friday. The Hawks topped the Royals last week.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 3: The Spartans won four of the six singles matches in the win.

Reagan O’Sullivan at No. 4 and Addison Kuhns (No. 5) both picked up three set wins. O’Sullivan was a 6-3, 6-7, 10-2 winner while Kuhns won 6-1, 7-6, 10-5.

Lizzie McConkie (7-6, 6-0 at No. 2) and Taylor Zemanek (6-4, 6-2 at No. 3) won singles wins.

McConkie and Klein won at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-3. Grace Majerus and Kuhns won 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

Women’s soccer

Kishwaukee 1, Daley 0: At Malta, Kara Martinez scored with 25:47 left in the game to give the Kougars (1-8-1) the win.

Tayla Branstrom (Sycamore) got the shutout for Kishwaukee. Zoe Nieves (Genoa-Kingston), Sophia Zaccard (Genoa-Kingston) and Addie Elshoff (DeKalb) anchored the defense for the Kougars.