Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser wins in Wisconsin: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 5

Boys cross country

50th Annual Patricia Harland Cross Country Invitational: At Rox River Park in Wisconsin, Kaneland was second and Sycamore fourth among the eight teams.

Kaneland freshman Carson Kaiser won the race in 16:06, with teammate Evan Whildin in fifth (16:23.5). Corey Goff (12th in 16:55.5), Logan Jones (13th in 16:59.1) and Kaiden Von Schnase (14th in 17:07.7) led the Spartans.

Girls cross country

Pretzels XC Invitational: At Highland Community College in Freeport, Sycamore took fourth in the 10-team field.

Layla Janisch was eighth in 19:19.06 to lead the Spartans.

Solorio Sun Warrior Invitational: At Marquette Park Golf Course, Kaneland was 11th in the 19-team field.

Danielle Bower led the Knights in 17th place, finishing in 19:14.7.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 1, Sycamore 0: At Crystal Lake, the Spartans (10-5-1) dropped the nonconference match.

Sycamore faces rival Kaneland on Monday in a key Interstate 8 battle as well as DeKalb on Thursday in El Classicorn rivalry showdown.

Belvidere 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Belvidere, Adrian Delgado had the goal for the Cogs in the nonconference game.