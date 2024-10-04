DeKalb’s Jonah Keck reaches boys golf sectional: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 3

Boys golf

Class 3A West Aurora Regional: At Orchard Valley, Jonah Keck advanced Thursday to next week’s Oswego Sectional.

Keck shot a 78, second best among the individual qualifiers and seventh overall. The Barbs shot 340 as a team to take fifth, 24 strokes behind the final team qualifying score.

Ryan Lottes missed a state berth by three strokes, firing off an 86. Aidan Lange and Tyler Brackemeyer each shot an 88 for DeKalb.

Volleyball

DeKalb 2, Neuqua Valley 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs won 25-18, 25-18 to get their first volleyball win since joining the DuPage Valley Conference.

Cam Hilliard had five kills for DeKalb (9-11, 1-3), Jaden Longeville had eight assists and two digs, while Taylor Lupton had five digs.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Addy Langton had 11 digs to lead the Cogs to the 25-20, 25-20 win.

Mia Wise had five aces, Addy Vicary had five kills and Presley Meyer had five assists.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Oregon 1: At Waterman, Parker Murry scored twice in the first five minutes for the Timberwolves.

Tyler Bogle had a goal for IC, which also benefited from an own goal.

Genoa-Kingston 3, Marengo 3: At Marengo, Adrian Delgado, Adrian Jimenez and Ayden Hernandez scored for the Cogs.

Josue Leon and Delgado had assists.

Cross country

Amboy invitational: At Shady Oaks Country Club, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Caden Hageman won the boys race and Zeta Fay was second for the girls.

Hageman finished in 17:16, while Fay was second on the girls side in 23:37. Isabella Canzoneri was third with a personal best 23:38.