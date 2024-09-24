OSF Health opens physical therapy, pulmonology clinics in Sycamore

OSF HealthCare will open clinics for physical therapy and pulmonology for at the OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute location at 2540 Hauser Ross Drive, Suite 250, in Sycamore, shown here on Sept. 14, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – OSF HealthCare announced it will open clinics for physical therapy and pulmonology for DeKalb County area residents.

The two new clinics will join existing OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute location at 2540 Hauser Ross Drive, Suite 250, in Sycamore.

The OSF HealthCare Physical Therapy clinic is now open and serving patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patients can make appointments by calling 815-395-4505 or through a referral from their doctor. OSF physical therapist Alex Folz will serve patients.

The OSF Medical Group Pulmonology clinic opened Tuesday, according to a news release.

The pulmonology clinic will see patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Patients can make appointments by calling 815-397-7212 or through a referral from their doctor. Dr. Amith Jacob, a pulmonologist, will see patients.

OSF HealthCare also has an urgent care clinic that opened at 661 S. Peace Road, Suite 101, Sycamore, in July, and a family practice facility that opened under the OSF name in October 2023 at 954 W. State St., Sycamore.